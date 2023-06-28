This past weekend was Muskie Fest in Hayward, Wisconsin. On Saturday, there were a lot of people and a lot of dogs of all sizes. Both Friday and Saturday were really hot and muggy days. People traveling to the festival with their dogs could not safely leave their dogs in the vehicles. The hazard of bringing your pets to an event on a hot day that is being held on black top is that the dog’s paws can be burned from the hot surfaces. I also saw that some of the area businesses and some vendors had water bowls available for the visiting dogs.

Never leave your pet alone in a parked vehicle in the summer! This seems like something everyone would know! But we need to check ourselves. People get busy, rushed, impatient — they need to make one more ‘stop’. They have the dog with them and maybe a child. Their hurried self is saying “I will hurry in and be really quick!” But you see a friend and stop to chat. The following is put out by the ASPCA for us to share with our community of readers.

  

