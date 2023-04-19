Volunteers! They make things happen! This week, April 16 — April 22 nd is National Volunteer Appreciation Week.

National Volunteer Appreciation Week is an annual celebration observed in the United States, Canada, the UK, New Zealand and Australia. It began in Canada in 1943 to show appreciation for contributions made by women on the home front to the war effort. In 1974, National Volunteer Appreciation Week was established in the United States via Presidential Proclamation by Richard Nixon.

