Okay, who did it? Who was the person that crocheted cat beds, pet sweaters and soft balls, packaged them and included descriptions and care instructions? I was with Pam and Chuck Mikow, Carol Kemp and Jeanne Hornak doing our usual Monday morning work at the NHS Thrift Shop. We sort, clean, fix and price donated items. I came upon a very clean tub with a top and a big collection of these new, handmade crocheted items for the shop to sell. I found no name as to who had done such times taking and caring gifts for to the shop. So, if it was ‘YOU’ please let me know so that we may give you a big ‘THANK YOU’ and hug.

There are other donations that are given to the NHS thrift Shop to sell. Sharon Goodacre makes fire starters, cuts up bundles of rags to sell and makes cat or small dog beds out of sweaters and donated pillows. Tammy Marone and Julie Olson make cat toys that sell like hot cakes. Virginia Rasmussen makes wine bags for hostess gifts and Chris Czesklbeba creates beautiful beaded earrings for us to sell.

  

