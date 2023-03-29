“My dogs and cats are not pets — they are family!’ This quote did not originate with me but has been echoed again and again by those that see their animals as part of the fiber of a family. Recently, Mike and I took our first month long vacation to Florida — we were snow birds. At first I fought the idea of such a long time away from life in Hayward. I like the winter and Mike can’t put on enough layers and does not like the cold. When his mother, Dorothy, was alive I used her as the excuse — a valid one — that we could not go away for too long. We lost Dorothy during Covid. My other excuse was that I did not want to leave our animals for such a long time — a very valid reason!
This year I bit the bullet, and we rented a place in Port Charlotte for one month and we took our dogs — Chip and Lola — packed up the car and headed on our adventure. It was a great trip. There were no problems finding a motel along the way, the house we rented allowed dogs and we found restaurants that let you eat with your dogs outside! Having the dogs with us made the house seem homey and as usual they joined us when we had coffee together in the morning. On the way home we stopped in Nashville for a night of listening to country music. We stayed at the downtown Sheraton. It really made me smile to see my dogs interact with all the many varied guests in the lobby and see Chip’s delight as we rode in the glass elevator. It was definitely a family outing. (We were not able to bring our cat, Belle as there were no rentals that would allow cats. Belle, however, got to be the only pet and loved by our friends Donna and Nancy. I know she was happy to see me when we returned but not sure about how she felt about the dogs returning home.)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.