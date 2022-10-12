This past week I had the opportunity of going with my son Chris, who lives in Chicago, to Anit-Cruelty located near the loop. Over 45 years ago, I adopted a dog from them by the name of Chopper. (Not a great name for a dog.) Chris lost his cat, Miss Flack, last July. Miss Flack was 18 years old, blind and she loved Chris and he loved her. He was now ready to fill the void. I was merely the driver and observer for the day. I watched as he interacted with each of the cats. He was looking for a young cat (not a kitten), who was affectionate and curious. He found the perfect cat – ‘Oak”. She was a two year old cat that had come to the shelter as a stray. She was spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and ready for a home. They have proven to be a perfect match.

Chris is an apartment dweller. He prepared for her homecoming with a fabulous new cat tree giving her a view of the city and of neighboring pigeons. She has a fancy new litter box, dishes, a new scratching board and lots of toys. He was ready. He also didn’t want to commit to any social commitments as he wanted to be home as much as he could be to help her adjust. My heart was so full of pride and love.

