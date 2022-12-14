It is that time of year when the lakes are beginning to freeze. Lakes in the process of freezing are a risk for our pets and for wildlife. There are two rescue stories that have stayed with me over the years. One involved Jon LeBlance who rescued a dog on his lake – it was a neighbor’s dog and the other rescue was done by Chris Headly many years ago.

Our instinct seems to activate the moment we sense our dogs in any danger. We rush in to stop them from eating anything toxic or getting into an accident. However, when it comes to your falling into icy waters jumping in after them should never be your first course of action. The following is taken from Dogtime.com.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments