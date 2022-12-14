...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves
6 to 11 ft.
* WHERE...Duluth MN to Port Wing WI, Port Wing to Sand Island WI
and Sand Island to Bayfield WI.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 6
to 11 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an
inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer and Price
Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Bad River
Reservation and the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
are expected to impact the morning and evening commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
It is that time of year when the lakes are beginning to freeze. Lakes in the process of freezing are a risk for our pets and for wildlife. There are two rescue stories that have stayed with me over the years. One involved Jon LeBlance who rescued a dog on his lake – it was a neighbor’s dog and the other rescue was done by Chris Headly many years ago.
Our instinct seems to activate the moment we sense our dogs in any danger. We rush in to stop them from eating anything toxic or getting into an accident. However, when it comes to your falling into icy waters jumping in after them should never be your first course of action. The following is taken from Dogtime.com.
