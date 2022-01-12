What temperature is too cold for cats? This past week has been brutally cold in our area. While cats are feisty, resilient and can generally take care of themselves, our domestic cats need some help when the cold starts.

The subject of cats and cold weather was addressed by Dr. Joe Alcorn , a veterinarian and a member of the American Veterinary Medical Association. Determining what temperature is too cold for cats depends on age, breed, fur, health and body mass. An average daily temperature of 45 degrees Fahrenheit is too cold for cats. If cats remain in a place with a temperature below 32 degrees they may suffer from hypothermia and possibly frostbite.

