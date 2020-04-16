This has been a hard article to start. There seem to be so many unknowns and few absolutes when it comes to planning for tomorrow or six months from now. If I think about it, the absolutes include but are not limited to, being grateful for family, friends and those that have our backs in the community.
The Sunday Morning show on CBS featured people from different walks of life making masks for healthcare workers, service people and the general public. This is also going on here in Hayward with Barb Sealey and her friends in the Piece Makers Guild, artists Laurie Haycraft and Donna Post are making masks, as are Glenda VonArb and Alecia Austin. The food shelf is continuing to provide for those in need of assistance, our schools are making sure the meal programs for our youth continue, the essential store workers are showing up for work and keeping the shelves stocked. Restaurants are sharing. Our healthcare workers continue to embrace us. All the things that we see going on in New York City, New Orleans, Chicago — the big places — are going on right here in our small place. People are doing good things and caring.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.