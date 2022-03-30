...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Significant icing. Additional snow accumulations of up
to one inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an
inch to a quarter of an inch.
* WHERE...Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Several weeks ago, a gentleman surrendered three kittens to the shelter. His female cat had the kittens, weaned them, and was scheduled for a spay surgery the following week. He realized that he couldn’t care for that many cats, and knew that we would make sure they were spayed or neutered, vaccinated and adopted into loving homes.
The kittens were 8 weeks old, and weighed under two pounds each. When we get kittens that are that size, we like to place them into what we refer to as “foster-to-adopt” homes. These are homes that have committed to adopting the kittens after they have been altered.
