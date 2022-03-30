Several weeks ago, a gentleman surrendered three kittens to the shelter. His female cat had the kittens, weaned them, and was scheduled for a spay surgery the following week. He realized that he couldn’t care for that many cats, and knew that we would make sure they were spayed or neutered, vaccinated and adopted into loving homes.

The kittens were 8 weeks old, and weighed under two pounds each. When we get kittens that are that size, we like to place them into what we refer to as “foster-to-adopt” homes. These are homes that have committed to adopting the kittens after they have been altered.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments