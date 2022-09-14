...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt and waves 3 to 6 ft expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 6 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Northwoods Humane Society
By Deanna Persson Northwoods Humane Society president
Another change! After about 35 years, Care Animal Clinic is closing their Hayward vet clinic. They will continue their care of animals at the Spooner Vet Clinic. But that isn’t Hayward.
My life with Care started when Mike and I bought Wilderness Walk in 1987. I learned from Dr. Forest Thannum – he said ‘you have got to try’! There was a miniature horse named Burt who liked to bite, whose testicle had not dropped. I learned from Dr. Gary Slonniker who told me, ‘If you are going to have them you are going to lose them.” This was said at 6:30 am in the morning in the Wilderness Walk nursery when a calf was in distress and died and I was crying. Dr. Al Peterson was treating a goat and said ‘he either pees or dies’. Life lessons. I remember the patience of Dr. Helen Szalajka along with Donna Sheehan and I sitting in the grass waiting for a tranquilizer to take effect on a deer.
