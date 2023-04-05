If you weren’t at Powell’s on Round Lake, you missed a fun night of bingo. Every seat in the house was taken and for the first time, every bingo card was in play. Eric Dreczko was the bingo caller and injected some of his east coast humor in to the calling. Joyce Palucci kept all of the financial matters in order and Shirley Armstrong, Kathy Pederson and Lori Butala collected the money for each of the games. Bingo is fun when you are surrounded by good people, are served good food and drinks and sometimes win some money. The fifty/fifty winner gave us her winnings ad did another person.

We will be playing Bingo on April 5, 26 and May 10. We start selling cards at 5:30 and the games begin at 6 p.m. and go until 8 p.m. It is good to get there early as the place fills up and last time we had to turn some individuals away. Our Bingo Queen, Donna Dreczko oversees this fundraising activity but she has to do it from home as she recovers from knee surgery. Our thanks to Heidi and Jim, owners of Powell’s on Round Lake for their hospitality and support.

