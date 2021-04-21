...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THURSDAY ACROSS NORTHWEST
WISCONSIN AND NORTHEAST MINNESOTA...
Afternoon minimum relative humidity will fall into the 15 to 25
percent range Thursday across northwest Wisconsin and northeast
Minnesota. When combined with westerly winds around 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to 20 mph, and high temperatures in the upper 50s and
lower 60s, near critical fire weather conditions are forecast on
Thursday. Be sure to check restrictions and the fire danger before
burning.
As I start to write this, our cat Belle is lying on my desk, fully stretched out with her paw occasionally resting on escape key or the 1 key. This is going to be a challenge. Now she is purring but her tail is swishing back and forth. Belle can go from the most loving cat to “I am going to rip your face off in a nano second. Thus, I do all that I can to not irritate her. She is our cat, our responsibility and we adore her and I have leather gloves to use if I am forced to remove her from my desk.
Yesterday morning, we had a big black lab show up at our door. He has come to our home before and we call his owners and they come and get him. He is a fabulous dog but loves to take excursions. The dog was greeted by our two dogs, Chip and Lola. Lola is not impressed. Chip pretends that he is not a 13-pound dog and lets him know that this is his house. The lab is not impressed or intimidated. Our cat, Belle just stares at him and doesn’t move a muscle. She just is not going to show any fear. The dog acknowledges her power and retreats.
