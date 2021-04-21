Humane Society

As I start to write this, our cat Belle is lying on my desk, fully stretched out with her paw occasionally resting on escape key or the 1 key. This is going to be a challenge. Now she is purring but her tail is swishing back and forth. Belle can go from the most loving cat to “I am going to rip your face off in a nano second. Thus, I do all that I can to not irritate her. She is our cat, our responsibility and we adore her and I have leather gloves to use if I am forced to remove her from my desk.

Yesterday morning, we had a big black lab show up at our door. He has come to our home before and we call his owners and they come and get him. He is a fabulous dog but loves to take excursions. The dog was greeted by our two dogs, Chip and Lola. Lola is not impressed. Chip pretends that he is not a 13-pound dog and lets him know that this is his house. The lab is not impressed or intimidated. Our cat, Belle just stares at him and doesn’t move a muscle. She just is not going to show any fear. The dog acknowledges her power and retreats.

