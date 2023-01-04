THANK YOU! Thank you to all of the individuals and businesses that generously gave to the Northwoods Humane Society this holiday season to help us meet the goal of matching a $25,000 challenge. The challenge was met and exceeded the goal. What a beautiful way to start 2023.

The following has been taken from my 2022 December Board Report. It recaps some of the accomplishments, improvements and functions of the Northwoods Humane Society. This is part of the first half of the report and next week will have the other half.

