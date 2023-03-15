We love our Northwoods Humane Society Thrift Shop located on Third Street in Hayward. It’s a very important part of funding for the Shelter and care of the animals. There are treasures galore and customers tell us it’s one of their favorite stops when they come into town. We like to say, “we have lots of things you never knew you needed in your life”.

We wouldn’t be anywhere near as successful if it weren’t for our customers and the amazing people who bless us with their donations. We are very grateful for everything we receive as well as the people who support us. Your donations have and are a wonderful way of showing your concern for our animal friends and for the Northwoods Humane Society and its mission — for that, we thank you.

