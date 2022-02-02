...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 below zero.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn,
Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of
the Red Cliff Band, the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and
the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
The last two articles have been about our dog Chip. Chip had a spinal injury. He was diagnosed at BluePearl in Duluth in the middle of the night with a follow-up a week later with his vet in Hayward. Chip is doing well; he is carrying his big blue ball around and wants to play.
Now it is our other dog’s turn for medical attention. Lola, a 10-pound Yorkie, had a serious case of uncontrollable diarrhea. I did some exploring online and tried a home remedy, which was not successful in curing the problem — but it was the right approach.
