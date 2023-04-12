For most of us in the Norethwoods, we talk about raking leaves in the fall. Those of us with dogs talk about cleaning up the yard in the spring. With all the many snow falls we have had, my guess is that we will do the clean up in layers. My dogs are really looking forward to seeing grass. Right now the snow surface is so icy, that I worry about them hurting themselves.

With warmer weather on the horizon, now is the perfect time to ensure our fur family is ready to enjoy romps in the great outdoors! Here’s a list of quick ways to prepare your four-legged friend for spring!

