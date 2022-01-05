...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Sawyer, Price, Burnett and Washburn Counties. This
includes the Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles
Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Finding the “right” home for the animals in our care is always a top priority. Sometimes it takes a long time to find that home. It is important that we share everything we know about an animal to potential adopters.
We have some animals that are difficult to adopt out. Currently we have Pocky, Argus and Goofey, dogs that have been with us for a while. Alecia Austin shared the following overview. She had been asked why the staff was so strict about placing them. Will they make great pets? Yes, they will if they are in the right home. The dogs have let us know what their needs are and we listen to them.
