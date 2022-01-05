Finding the “right” home for the animals in our care is always a top priority. Sometimes it takes a long time to find that home. It is important that we share everything we know about an animal to potential adopters.

We have some animals that are difficult to adopt out. Currently we have Pocky, Argus and Goofey, dogs that have been with us for a while. Alecia Austin shared the following overview. She had been asked why the staff was so strict about placing them. Will they make great pets? Yes, they will if they are in the right home. The dogs have let us know what their needs are and we listen to them.

