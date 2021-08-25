It is that time of year when my articles include a reference to the little tree that always turns yellow before any other. The tree is on Highway 27 about a mile north of Lakeshore Road. It has not turned yet. However, there are leaves falling from some of our trees, and my two dust mops are beginning to bring them in, letting me know that fall is on its way.

Throughout the year the Northwoods Humane Society volunteers manage our thrift show which is open seven days a week from May through October and 6 days a week in other months. Recently, our shop was recognized as the favorite thrift shop in the Northwoods area. This all-volunteer group of people that work the shop, those who donate to us and those who buy help provide the financial resources for NHS to accomplish our mission — helping animals in need.

