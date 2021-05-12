The Northwoods Humane Society will host a spay and neuter clinic just for cats on Thursday, June 3, at the Northwoods Humane Society shelter.

Dr. Angie Ruppel of the Purple Cat Mobile Veterinary Clinic will perform the surgeries on owned, feral and barn cats. The clinic is for low and fixed-income residents of Sawyer County and towns close to the county border. The clinic will be free to those who qualify.

