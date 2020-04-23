The Northwoods Humane Society volunteers share many talents with us. One of our volunteers, Nancy Douglas, is one of those people. Nancy is from California. She shows up in Cable during October and leaves in May. She loves the snow and the quiet of winter. Nancy is a Lego artist. She is a member of the Ukeladies. She loves Scrabble and has organized a Scrabble club that in normal times meets at Out of the Woods Winery. Nancy is a movie buff — she organized film festivals in her California home town. Again in normal times, she volunteers on Wednesday at the Thrift Shop and on Monday morning she cleans cats. She is also a poet. I asked her if I could share her poem.
Nancy wrote the following: “Our local library, the Forest Lodge Library in Cable, has a game going on where words are posted on windows around town, and we drive around and find them and write them down and use at least three of them in a poem. When I saw the latest one posted on the door of our Cable United Church of Christ, I decided it was time to give it a shot. The underlined words are the ones I’ve included from the list.”
