...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 1 to 4 ft.
* WHERE...Silver Bay Harbor to Two Harbors MN, Two Harbors to
Duluth MN and Duluth MN to Port Wing WI.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
It was a fabulous fall. The beauty in the north woods is breathtaking. As an artist, I ooh and aah over the many rich values of the reds, yellows and greens – the blends that cause warm greys and blacks and browns. Only nature can make these colors.
Adding to the beauty of nature is the fun that comes along. Fall Fest in Hayward was loaded with pumpkins and booths including the Northwoods Humane Society Raffle table. This was also the case at Cranberry Fest in Cable. Raffles sales were strong. The winner of the $1,000 raffle was Mary Schulz of Burlington, Wisconsin. Alecia Austin, our Shelter Manager, call Mary to let her know her ticket was drawn for the $1,000 grand prize. Mary, in turn, told Alecia that she and her husband, Randy, were giving their winnings back to the Northwoods Humane Society. Thank You Mary and Randy!
