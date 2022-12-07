...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
TODAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of one to three
inches and possible local amounts up to four inches.
* WHERE...Bayfield, Ashland and Sawyer Counties. This includes
the Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation, the
Bad River Reservation and the Red Cliff Band.
* WHEN...Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and potentially
limited visibility on roadways for the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
The holiday spirit is alive and well throughout all parts of the Northwoods Humane Society.
On Saturday, NHS did my husband’s, Mike, favorite fundraiser – a bake sale!! This sale was coordinated by NHS Board Member Susan Sams and held at Hayward High School’s Holiday Bizarre. Susan, Linn Newton, Glenda Von Arb and Kim Kral worked doing the setup and sales all day. Our NHS baker’s excelled in fabulous choices. Saturday, I did not have a fruit, vegetable or protein – my lunch consisted of pecan, bourbon chocolate bars and almond bark. Last night it we had carrot cake. This morning I had cinnamon rolls with sesame seeds. Sunday, for lunch it was a thumb print turtle cookie and soup.
