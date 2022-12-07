The holiday spirit is alive and well throughout all parts of the Northwoods Humane Society.

On Saturday, NHS did my husband’s, Mike, favorite fundraiser – a bake sale!! This sale was coordinated by NHS Board Member Susan Sams and held at Hayward High School’s Holiday Bizarre. Susan, Linn Newton, Glenda Von Arb and Kim Kral worked doing the setup and sales all day. Our NHS baker’s excelled in fabulous choices. Saturday, I did not have a fruit, vegetable or protein – my lunch consisted of pecan, bourbon chocolate bars and almond bark. Last night it we had carrot cake. This morning I had cinnamon rolls with sesame seeds. Sunday, for lunch it was a thumb print turtle cookie and soup.

