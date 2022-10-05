...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM THURSDAY TO
4 AM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
waves 1 to 4 ft expected.
* WHERE...Two Harbors to Duluth MN and Duluth MN to Port Wing WI.
* WHEN...From 4 AM Thursday to 4 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
“You won’t be able to do that!!” That was the response my family gasped when I told them I think I will become a foster at the Northwoods Humane Society-Sawyer Co. “You won’t be able to give up a dog that you’ve brought into your home. Dad, maybe, but not you” The thought of this did make me pause and rethink but something in me kept saying you can do this. And so, I did and I have never been as rewarded in my giving as I when I see a dog find its forever home.
Giving what? Giving my time, which isn’t as precious as I think it is, not when you can spend it with something that truly needs you like a scared, confused, or even suffering animal. Giving my home, if you know me (this is directed to said family & NHS folks) I’m a bit of a clean freak so dirty paws, hair and the occasional accident are things I just had to get past for the greater good. Giving up attention, yep, that same man that says this fostering is “your thing” has bonded and been a bigger part of the foster process than he’ll admit. Thus, taking attention away from me, attention from the dog that is! And finally giving of a piece of my heart (Argus, Marley, Chloe aka Cloud) that is the hardest. Each of the sweet souls I have brought home have made me love them and taken a piece of my heart with them when they went to their forever home. But the reward of it all is so very worth it.
