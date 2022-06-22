The Hayward Area Chamber of Commerce conducted a ribbon cutting at the Northwoods Community Food Pantry at the Spider Lake Church Youth Center on Thursday, June 16. The ribbon cutting was for a new, two-bay garage to be used for food storage. Attending the event were (from left) Assistant Director of the Hayward Chamber Brianna McKenzie; Chamber Board Member Adam Lamoureux; food pantry volunteers – John O’Conner, Nikki Bindi, John Bixby, Mike Thompson, Harry Howe, David Teran, Spider Lake Pastor Gary Hilgendorf; Retreat Home Furnishings owner Ryan Hexum; food pantry volunteers – Sharon Turnbull, Deb Detzner; Food Shelf Manager Bill Grammer; food pantry volunteers – Mike Perona, Anne Neste, Jason Blank, Teresa Delaurius, Jerry Myer; Feed My People Representative Nancy Renkes, Hunger Task Force Representative Sherrie Tussler, Red Cliff Tribal Representative Butch Bessertte; food pantry volunteer Mark Delaurius; Chamber Executive Director Chris Ruckdaschel and Chamber Board Member Robyn Stryker.
The Hayward Area Chamber of Commerce conducted a ribbon cutting at the Northwoods Community Food Pantry at the Spider Lake Church Youth Center on Thursday, June 16. The ribbon cutting was for a new, two-bay garage to be used for food storage. Attending the event were (from left) Assistant Director of the Hayward Chamber Brianna McKenzie; Chamber Board Member Adam Lamoureux; food pantry volunteers – John O’Conner, Nikki Bindi, John Bixby, Mike Thompson, Harry Howe, David Teran, Spider Lake Pastor Gary Hilgendorf; Retreat Home Furnishings owner Ryan Hexum; food pantry volunteers – Sharon Turnbull, Deb Detzner; Food Shelf Manager Bill Grammer; food pantry volunteers – Mike Perona, Anne Neste, Jason Blank, Teresa Delaurius, Jerry Myer; Feed My People Representative Nancy Renkes, Hunger Task Force Representative Sherrie Tussler, Red Cliff Tribal Representative Butch Bessertte; food pantry volunteer Mark Delaurius; Chamber Executive Director Chris Ruckdaschel and Chamber Board Member Robyn Stryker.
Photo by Frank Zufall
A truck from the Red Cliff Band was at Northwoods Community Food Pantry on June 16 waiting for a load of Badger Boxes.
Photo by Frank Zufall
87th District State Representative James Edming (left) helps with food distribution on June 16 at the Northwoods Community Food Pantry. Next to Rep. Edming is Food Pantry Director William Grammer.
