The Northwestern Tigers topped the Hayward Hurricanes in a nine-hole girls golf match at Hayward Golf Club Friday, Sept. 11, 200 strokes to 224 for the Canes.

Macey Reier shot a 50 to lead the Canes, while Gillian Johnson and Alyson Reier were only one shot back with scores of 51. Victoria Dos Santos finished with a 72.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments