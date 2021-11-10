The Northwest Relic Riders Vintage Snowmobile Club has painted and prepared 1,000 lake stakes in anticipation of the upcoming snowmobile season. These stakes will be used on many local lakes to help snowmobilers ride safely and get to their destination.

The Relic Riders have painted lakes stakes from their very first year as a Club in 2009. According to Bruce McMillin, “At that time, as a new cub we felt that we wanted to contribute to the trail system in some way. Lake stakes was our choice, and we developed a quality trail marker at an economical price. When lake stake demand was high for several years we were happy to partner with Sno-Trails and Musky & Sno clubs. We’ve enjoyed great fellowships and we’ve always tried to stick to our club’s motto: Just For Fun!”

