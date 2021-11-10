The Northwest Relic Riders Vintage Snowmobile Club has painted and prepared 1,000 lake stakes in anticipation of the upcoming snowmobile season. These stakes will be used on many local lakes to help snowmobilers ride safely and get to their destination.
The Relic Riders have painted lakes stakes from their very first year as a Club in 2009. According to Bruce McMillin, “At that time, as a new cub we felt that we wanted to contribute to the trail system in some way. Lake stakes was our choice, and we developed a quality trail marker at an economical price. When lake stake demand was high for several years we were happy to partner with Sno-Trails and Musky & Sno clubs. We’ve enjoyed great fellowships and we’ve always tried to stick to our club’s motto: Just For Fun!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.