NorthLakes Community Clinic is launching a “100 Who Care Sawyer” County Chapter. The 100 Who Care Alliance is a national movement based on the simple and powerful concept of a giving circle.

A giving circle is formed when individuals come together and pool their dollars, learn collaboratively about their community’s needs, and decide together where to give the money. This philanthropic model has been adopted by NorthLakes Community Clinic to help their neighboring nonprofits who partner in removing barriers to well-being and assisting the community at large.

