Northern Lights Christian Center in Hayward on Oct. 24 conducted the installation service for Rev. James C. Warner as assistant pastor of the church and ministry center.
Rev. Warner was born and raised in Hayward, graduating with honors from Northern Lights Christian Academy in 2008. He attended college at Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri, graduating Cum Laude. In January 2017, he began a full-time ministry at Destiny Church in San Antonio, Texas, as administrator and children’s pastor. In 2018 he and Leah Anglemyer were married and lived in San Antonio until he received a call to be associate pastor at Bethel Church and School in Eau Claire.
