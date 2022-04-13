The North End Ski Club will again host its annual North End Trail Run-Walk on Saturday, May 28.

Runners may choose from three distances: 5K, 10K and half marathon, all of which start and finish at the North End Trailhead. The half marathon will start at 8:30 a.m. followed by the 10K and 5K at 9:15 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., respectively, with bib pick-up starting at 7:45 a.m.

