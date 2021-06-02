The North End Ski Club hosted the second annual North End Trail Run on a cool but sunny Saturday, May 29, at the North End Trailhead in Cable.
Runners chose from a 5K, 5-mile or half marathon on the rugged Chequamegon Area Mountain Bike Association (CAMBA) Ojibwa singletrack trails and portions of the North End Ski Trail. The routes were filled with rolling and varied terrain, with some longer sustained hills.
