The North End Ski Club at Cable will hold a work day Saturday, Oct. 23. Participants are asked to meet at the trailhead at 9:30 a.m. to divide up the tasks and go to work.

Tasks for the work day will include trailhead and cabin clean-up, Adopt A Highway clean-up, filling the woodshed, picking rocks, trimming roots, seeding and mulching along the B loop and the trailhead.

