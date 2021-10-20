The North End Ski Club at Cable will hold a work day Saturday, Oct. 23. Participants are asked to meet at the trailhead at 9:30 a.m. to divide up the tasks and go to work.
Tasks for the work day will include trailhead and cabin clean-up, Adopt A Highway clean-up, filling the woodshed, picking rocks, trimming roots, seeding and mulching along the B loop and the trailhead.
