The Hayward boys and girls Nordic Ski teams competed in two events last week, highlighted by the middle school girls skiers dominating the podium with first, second and third-place finishes.

On Jan. 7 at the Mesabi East Invitational, a massive event held at Giant’s Ridge in Biwabik, Minnesota, the Hurricanes varsity boys skiers place 24th out of 56 teams, with Neel Dums turning in the Canes’ best finish in 49th place. In the girls event, Hayward finished 36th, with Greta Maki finishing 100th.

