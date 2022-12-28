The Hayward Nordic Ski Team had a successful debut of its 2022-23 season Tuesday, Dec. 20, at the Lakeland Nordic Invite hosted by the Lakeland Nordic Ski League at Winter Park in Minocqua.

In the boys varsity division, Hayward’s Arlo Morse finished second (14:53.5) in the 4.5K race, with Neel Dums placing fifth (15:05.5).

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments