Noel Wahlstrand, age 80, of Hayward, WI passed away on Friday, April 7, 2023 at his home.

A memorial service will be held for Noel at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, April 17, 2023, at Hayward Funeral Home. A gathering with family and friends will be held from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.

