As of Tuesday, April 27, no charges have been filed and no suspects have been arrested in the death of a Stone Lake area woman, 42-year-old Cary Lynne Elkin, who was found dead in her home on April 2 with multiple gunshot wounds.
The death is being investigated as a homicide by the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office and state Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI). Cary Elkin was found dead April 2 in her home on Hungry Lake Lane in Sand Lake Township.
Starting in May 2021, Sawyer County is expecting to receive half of the $3.2 million designated to the county from the American Rescue Plan (ARP), part of the $1.9 trillion federal relief plan approved earlier this year. The county will receive the other half of the $3.2 million in May 2022. The $3.2 million can not be used for tax relief, but how should those dollars be used?
