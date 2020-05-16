Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Town of Spider Lake Volunteer Fire Department has canceled its annual fundraiser picnic, which is normally held on the second Sunday in July.

The town announced on its website, “After a discussion among the members of the SLVFD, and those who help run the picnic, it is with great sadness that we announce that this year’s Fire Department Fundraiser Picnic is canceled due to the restrictions during this Covid-19 crisis. 

