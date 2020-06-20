Sawyer County supervisors have discussed the option of building a second courtroom and using visiting judges from other counties to address the high caseload, instead of accepting a second, permanent judge that the state is offering in 2023. 

However, on Thursday, June 11, the Finance Committee heard from 10th District Court Administrator Christopher Channing that if the county fails to accept that second judge, the 10th District will “not be in a position to assist in the future.”

