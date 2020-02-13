Tickets are still available for the Northwoods Humane Society’s Tours of Great Taste this Thursday and Friday at Our of the Woods Winery in downtown Hayward. The event begins at 6 p.m. both evenings.
The unique fundraiser will offer 13 signature wines, 19 specialty cheeses and 19 different accompaniments, along with baguettes, crackers, tiny tarts and various breads, all arranged in pairings to create delicious taste combinations. Accompaniments include herb-butter poached potatoes, coconut pineapple cajeta, smoked salmon, lemon roasted asparagus, spicy tomato chutney, curried cashew brittle, chicken pate, honey comb, bourbon walnuts, red wine shallots and many more unique dishes.
