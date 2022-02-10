Hall

In recent years, the news business in Wisconsin has seen a lot of bad news. Dozens of newspapers have closed. Revenues are way down. Staffs are being trimmed. And “vulture” hedge funds are circling, threatening to pick clean the bones of this once robust industry.

But there is at least one piece of good news: A bipartisan bill working its way through the Wisconsin Legislature would help local news outlets by offering a tax break to small businesses that advertise in newspapers, TV or radio stations or online media in the state.

