A 16-year veteran of law enforcement, John Kosterman, was sworn in April 20 as the new Town of Hayward police chief. He replaces Malcolm Haag, who was elected as Town of Cable chairman on April 6.
Kosterman began his law enforcement career in 2005 with the Racine County Sheriff’s Department as a jail officer and then patrol officer. He then worked for the Village of Silver Lake Police Department, including boat patrol, and worked part-time for the Town of Salem, becoming second in command. Then he worked as a patrol sergeant and supervisor for the City of Franklin Police Department in Milwaukee County.
