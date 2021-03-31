Stacey Hessel (right) and Judah Keenan (center) lift a mural panel depicting a woman pow wow dancer before it is installed as part of the “Greetings from Hayward” panel on the Lake Kids building in Hayward Friday, March 26.
Volunteers from the Northland Area Builders Association (NABA) installed the new "Greetings from Hayward" mural on Second Street in Hayward Friday, March 26. They are (L-R) Kevin Miller, Stacey Hessel, Ed Gobler, Judah Keenan and Steve Longtine.
Steve Longtine measures a mural panel as it is installed Friday, March 26, on the Lake Kids building wall on Second Street in Hayward. The panel depicts an athlete chopping in the springboard chop event at the Lumberjack World Championships.
Judah Keenan lifts a mural panel depicting part of the Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Fame before it is installed on the side wall of the Lake Kids building in downtown Hayward Friday, March 26.
Photo by Terrell Boettcher
Photo by Terrell Boettcher
Photo by Terrell Boettcher
A colorful and huge postcard mural highlighting several of the Hayward area’s highly-regarded recreational and cultural attractions was installed Friday, March 26, on the brick side wall of the Lake Kids building at the southeast corner of Second and Main Streets.
Members of the Northland Area Builders Association (NABA) donated their time and expertise to install the “Greetings from Hayward” mural, which consists of 17 painted, weather-sealed aluminum panels measuring a combined 12 feet high by 45 feet long.
