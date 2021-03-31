A colorful and huge postcard mural highlighting several of the Hayward area’s highly-regarded recreational and cultural attractions was installed Friday, March 26, on the brick side wall of the Lake Kids building at the southeast corner of Second and Main Streets.

Members of the Northland Area Builders Association (NABA) donated their time and expertise to install the “Greetings from Hayward” mural, which consists of 17 painted, weather-sealed aluminum panels measuring a combined 12 feet high by 45 feet long.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

