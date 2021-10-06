The new Kwik Trip food store and fuel station on Highway 63 South in Hayward, located at the site of the former Northern Lakes Co-op mall, celebrated its grand opening Thursday, Sept. 30, with speeches, a ribbon cutting and $1,000 donations by Kwik Trip Inc. to two local charities.

Flanked by more than 20 store employees, Kwik Trip District Leader Layne Froelich said the company’s mission statement is “To serve our customers and community more effectively than anyone else by treating our customers, co-workers and suppliers as we personally would like to be treated and make a difference in someone’s life.”

