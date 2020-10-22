Sawyer County Highway Commissioner Gary Gedart announced that the new Birkebeiner Trail recreational bridge over Wisconsin Highway 77 east of Hayward will be installed Wednesday, Oct. 28.
Motor vehicle traffic will be detoured from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. that day using the same route as the detour employed during Birkie races.
