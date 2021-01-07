James Emery and his son

James Emery of Las Vegas, Nevada competed in the Saturday, Jan 2 North End Snowshoe Classic Race. It was only the second time he had ever been on snowshoes. Here he is with his son after the 5K race that he finished third.

 Photo by Frank Zuall

After the snowshoe racers participating in the third North End Snowshoe Classic races left the start line on Saturday, Jan. 2, many were discussing what body part would be hurting for James Emery of Las Vegas, Nevada, following his 5K race.

The discussion arose because Emery’s father said his son was a long-distance runner who had participated in several Boston Marathon races, but Saturday was the just Emery’s second time on snowshoes. Everyone assumed Emery had the lungs to finish in a good time, but they also knew there are certain muscles you use for snowshoeing that are not used for other sports.

