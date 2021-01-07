...AREAS OF DENSE FREEZING FOG THIS MORNING...
Areas of freezing fog and patchy dense fog are occurring this
morning. Visibilities may drop as low as one quarter of a mile
with varying visibilities over short distances. In addition,
freezing fog may cause slick spots to develop on untreated
surfaces, such as roadways and sidewalks. If you are traveling
this morning, use low-beam headlights, reduce your speed, and
allow extra travel time to reach your destination.
James Emery of Las Vegas, Nevada competed in the Saturday, Jan 2 North End Snowshoe Classic Race. It was only the second time he had ever been on snowshoes. Here he is with his son after the 5K race that he finished third.
After the snowshoe racers participating in the third North End Snowshoe Classic races left the start line on Saturday, Jan. 2, many were discussing what body part would be hurting for James Emery of Las Vegas, Nevada, following his 5K race.
The discussion arose because Emery’s father said his son was a long-distance runner who had participated in several Boston Marathon races, but Saturday was the just Emery’s second time on snowshoes. Everyone assumed Emery had the lungs to finish in a good time, but they also knew there are certain muscles you use for snowshoeing that are not used for other sports.
