Weather Alert

...AREAS OF DENSE FREEZING FOG THIS MORNING... Areas of freezing fog and patchy dense fog are occurring this morning. Visibilities may drop as low as one quarter of a mile with varying visibilities over short distances. In addition, freezing fog may cause slick spots to develop on untreated surfaces, such as roadways and sidewalks. If you are traveling this morning, use low-beam headlights, reduce your speed, and allow extra travel time to reach your destination.