The Nelson Lake Association's annual meeting will be held from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 12, at the Hayward Veteran's Community Center, 10534 Main St. in downtown Hayward.
Guests, members of the association and their families are invited. Topics will include the Nelson Lake Park project, a new public beach, the Winter drawdown, fish habitat, lake surveys and stocking reports.
