finnell

In loving memory of Ned William Finnell please join us at a gathering on Saturday, August 5th, from 1-4 P.M. at Lakeview Golf and Pizza, 10334N Sandy Beach Road, Hayward, WI.

A private family interment was held at Greenwood Cemetery in Hayward.

To plant a tree in memory of Ned Finnell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
  

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments