finnell

FITCHBURG — On Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, Ned William Finnell, 54, a beloved son, brother and uncle, passed away peacefully at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, Wis., following a cardiac event.

Ned was born to Judith and Ned Finnell at Hayward Memorial Hospital. He and his twin brother, John, were the New Year’s babies born on Jan. 8, 1969.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments