MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Nearly every inmate and worker in a Wisconsin prison who tested positive for COVID-19 has recovered, the state Department of Corrections reported Monday.
Of the 268 inmates who tested positive, 261 have recovered. There are six active cases and one who was released, the department said. Among prison staff, there were 66 positive cases and 63 have recovered. There are three active cases.
