In a perfect world, the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board (NRB) would establish policy for the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) in a non-partisan manner. To the surprise of no one in Wisconsin’s hyper-charged political atmosphere, that’s not happening. Adding to the ongoing speculation was a comment by Wisconsin Outdoor News editor Dean Bortz in the paper’s recent edition concerning Sawyer County’s role in this arena.

The recent resignation of then Governor Scott Walker appointee Dr. Fred Prehn, who refused to relinquish his seat after his term ended in May 2021, opened the door for Ashland resident Sandra Dee Nass. Governor Tony Evers appointed Nass to Prehn’s expired seat in April 2021, but the GOP controlled Senate refused to give her a confirmation hearing.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments