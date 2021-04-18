...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS OVER NORTHWEST
WISCONSIN TODAY...
Low humidity and gusty winds to 20 to 25 mph will produce near
critical fire weather conditions today. The relative humidity is
expected to drop to 18 to 25 percent over much of northwest
Wisconsin. Please refrain from burning as fires can start easier
under these conditions. Cooler conditions will occur Monday with
higher relative humidity values.
Dead leaves sink into the soil as new shoots rise up. Both are assisted by the rains of spring.
I could hear the storm approaching as darkness fell. Low rumbles in the distance provided a bassline for the gentle, percussive music of the first raindrops. From out on my porch, I inhaled deeply.
The pleasantly sharp smell of rain after a dry spell conjures up memories of hot sidewalks under roller-skates, Little League players scrambling to outrun a cloudburst, and jubilant bodies clad only in swimsuits dancing in a sprinkler system that adults don’t control. Scent molecules trigger a connection straight to the memory center of the brain, bypassing the places where we process language. “Nothing is more memorable than a smell. Still, when we try to describe a smell, words fail us like the fabrications they are,” writes Diane Ackerman in her book “A Natural History of the Senses.”
